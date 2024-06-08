Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.07. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 251,505 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

