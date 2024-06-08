Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 14449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
Blackbird Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £18.19 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.80.
About Blackbird
Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackbird
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.