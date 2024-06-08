BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 370,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the previous session’s volume of 57,714 shares.The stock last traded at $58.25 and had previously closed at $58.20.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
