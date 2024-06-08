Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. 3,198,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,309. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

