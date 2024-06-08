Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.03. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 50,130 shares traded.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.