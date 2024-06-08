Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.03. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 50,130 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

