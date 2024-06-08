B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 471

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BME. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.46) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 572 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 492.90 ($6.32) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 483.70 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,843.05). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

