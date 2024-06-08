B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BMRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3667 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

See Also

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.