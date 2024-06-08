B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BMRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3667 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $30.98.
About B&M European Value Retail
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.