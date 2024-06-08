BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBT stock opened at C$12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. BMTC Group has a 52-week low of C$11.64 and a 52-week high of C$16.42.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BMTC Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of C$134.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMTC Group will post 1.3025292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.