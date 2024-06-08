BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBT stock opened at C$12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. BMTC Group has a 52-week low of C$11.64 and a 52-week high of C$16.42.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BMTC Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of C$134.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMTC Group will post 1.3025292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

