Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.08

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.08 and traded as high as C$72.44. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$72.16, with a volume of 78,256 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

