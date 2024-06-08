British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,372.18

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,372.18 ($30.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,449 ($31.38). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,427 ($31.10), with a volume of 4,964,012 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.25) to GBX 3,450 ($44.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,380.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,372. The firm has a market cap of £54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,517.08). Insiders acquired 452 shares of company stock valued at $944,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

