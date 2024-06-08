Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $1,296.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,341.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $788.78 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.38. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

