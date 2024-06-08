Broderick Brian C Acquires 1,817 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

