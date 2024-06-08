Broderick Brian C Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

