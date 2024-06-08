Broderick Brian C Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCD traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

