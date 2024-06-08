Broderick Brian C Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $641.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.