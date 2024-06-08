Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $112.64

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.