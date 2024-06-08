Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $19.77

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

