Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 43.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

