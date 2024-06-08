Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) PT at $13.67

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
