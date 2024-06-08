Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) PT at $13.67

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast Limited ( NASDAQ:MESO Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

