Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $8.67

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPAL opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.55. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

