Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,614.86

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,614.86 ($59.13).
A number of analysts have weighed in on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.42) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
In other news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($60.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($19,201.31). Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
