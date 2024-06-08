Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $41.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

