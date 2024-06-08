Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $63.33

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

