BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.50. BTCS shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 107,037 shares changing hands.

BTCS Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

