BTIG Research Increases Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $10.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $21,973,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

