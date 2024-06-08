Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading Down 0.4%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 5,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Cadiz Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.