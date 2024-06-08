CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CAE opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. CAE has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CAE by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.