Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.83. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 850 shares.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 million during the quarter.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

