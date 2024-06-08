Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,457.40

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,457.40 ($44.30) and traded as high as GBX 3,550 ($45.48). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($45.48), with a volume of 33,497 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,539.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,467 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,438.70.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,969.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.52), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($356,255.96). In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.42), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($201,254.26). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.52), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($356,255.96). Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

