Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $220.00

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $180.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average of $204.20. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.