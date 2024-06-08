Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$722.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

