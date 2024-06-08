Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.91

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.91 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.84). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.83), with a volume of 133,651 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £141.10 million, a PE ratio of -14,950.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80,000.00%.

In related news, insider Gillian Watson acquired 37,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £50,665.44 ($64,914.08). 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

