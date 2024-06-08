Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 789,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,656 shares of company stock worth $2,459,376 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 518,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

