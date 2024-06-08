CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.98. 10,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWNS. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter.

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

