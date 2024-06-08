CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,306.30 or 1.00000504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00099839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05628567 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,023,055.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

