CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 28,302 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 292.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

TD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 1,351,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.