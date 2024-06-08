CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 19,217 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. 525,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $135.76 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

