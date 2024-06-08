CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 854,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,044. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

