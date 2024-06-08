CenterBook Partners LP Buys 416 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

BURL stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $229.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

