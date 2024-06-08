CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,061 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Sterling Check worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sterling Check by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 129,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,205. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

STER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

