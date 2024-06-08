CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,897 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 331,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,251. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

