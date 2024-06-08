CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 628,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

