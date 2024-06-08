CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.68 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 332.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 248,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,595 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.14. The stock had a trading volume of 684,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.54 and its 200-day moving average is $272.93. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

