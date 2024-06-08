CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,348 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.25% of Perimeter Solutions worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of PRM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 379,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.18.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

