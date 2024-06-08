CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.73 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.09% of EnerSys worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EnerSys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ENS traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $104.29. 399,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

