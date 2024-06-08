CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.89 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 15,734,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

