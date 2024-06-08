CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

WNS Price Performance

WNS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 289,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $76.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.