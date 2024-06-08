CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Paymentus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Down 0.9 %

PAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 104,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

