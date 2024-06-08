CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.08% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,172,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,405. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

