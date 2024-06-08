CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,713,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

